Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare and Sreejita De- Frenemies or friends?

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare and Sreejita De were not as close as they seem to be now. Initially, since Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Tina Datta were close allies and friends, Sreejita was not included in the group as such because of Tina and her’s history. That was also why Shiv probably never got a chance to talk to Sreejita that well since he was close with Tina as well until the fight on her birthday drifted them apart.

In recent days, Sreejita and Shiv’s growing bond is evident and might come as shocking to everyone. MC Stan also had a priceless reaction when they both were subtly flirting with each other and he also walked away mid-conversation but if it was because of their flirting or not, is debatable.

Shiv and Sreejita’s talk

On the 79th day of Bigg Boss 16, Sreejita told Shiv that she wants to let him know that whatever problem happens in the future they should talk it out with each other because she genuinely considers him a friend and that’s why they keep joking around and their bond is unique. Shiv agrees to this and tells that they will sort it out no matter what because even he considers her a good friend and asks her to tell him if he’s wrong during a fight or argument later, by making him sit next to her. Later, Shiv also hugged her after saying she shouldn’t return back from his room empty-handed. Their hug was pretty long and it also made Sajid Khan and MC Stan look away. These surprising things as this is what make Bigg Boss 16 stand out and keep the audience’s attention undivided.

