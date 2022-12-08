Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare opens up about his ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap; REVEALS how he proposed her

Bigg Boss 16’s contestant Shiv Thakare is winning the hearts of the fans and audience with his selfless nature and tactics implemented in the tasks. His friendship and fondness for Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Abdu Rozik is also a topic of discussion. Shiv was also recently seen in a vulnerable state, talking to Bigg Boss where he mentions Bigg Boss Marathi 2 fame and his ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap .

Shiv was seen getting emotional and opening up to Bigg Boss and mentioning that he feels like he doesn’t have any one of his own. To this, Bigg Boss questions him if he wants Veena Jagtap to enter and Shiv doesn’t seem to reject the offer. After this, Veena penned an emotional note to her ex-boyfriend in Marathi that translated to asking him to be strong as he’s a Tiger and telling him not to cry and sending virtual hugs. Fans cannot seem to get over this and the hashtag #Shiveena is back on trend.

Shiv’s proposal to Veena Jagtap

On the 68th day of Bigg Boss, Sajid Khan questioned Shiv if he had a girlfriend while he was on roadies and the latter informs him that he did have a girlfriend but broke up recently. Sajid gets shocked and exclaims he didn’t know he was dating. Tina says even she didn’t know. Shiv tells him that they’re not dating as even she is busy with work and both have different priorities right now but also subtly hints that he still loves her. He goes on to explain how he decorated the whole house and made a big heart as well. Shiv states that entire Maharashtra is aware of their love story and their proposal went viral and everyone knows their name as a couple. He points at his tattoo and shows how he has her name inked on his wrist and mentions even though he is a fitness freak, he never wanted to get tattooed and now her name is inked permanently on him. This leaves Sajid and Tina smiling, and quite frankly many of us as well.

