Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare picks Nimrit over Sumbul for prize money task: Don't want to take a risk

In the previous episode, Shiv and MC Stan got nominated and lost the 'Ticket to Finale' due to Sumbul's mistake. While both Shiv and Stan were pissed, they didn't blame Sumbul.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed the contestants playing a task to revive the prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs. For the task, two contestants were divided into two teams: Mandali ( Shiv Thakre , MC Stan , Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) and Non-mandali (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot). For the task, Bigg Boss asked the mandali to make a team of three which created quite a stir.

When Bigg Boss asked the mandali about the three players who will play the task, Shiv, Nimrit, and Stan strongly stated that they want to perform. Sumbul also pitched to play with Shiv and Stan. However, Shiv said that Nimrit should play with them in the task as Sumbul already performed yesterday. He further said that he doesn't want to take a 'risk' again. Sumbul got upset with Shiv's reply and said that the mandali doesn't trust her.

Shiv, Stan, and Nimrit said that only a few days are left before the finale and they shouldn't take a chance. They tried to convince Sumbul Touqeer to let Nimrit play with them. In the end, Sumbul agreed to swap with Nimrit but continued to feel hurt.

The prize money task

Bigg Boss announced a task to revive the lost prize money. In the task, the contestants had to hold on to a buzzer for an hour. While one team will hold the buzzer, another one will distract them so that they can leave the buzzer. If one team succeeds in distracting the other one, then the prize money will go to them.

The twist was that if any contestant of the winning team will win the show, they'll get the prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs. And if the member of the losing team wins the season, then they will be awarded the existing prize money of Rs. 20 lakhs. Archana, Priyanka, and Shalin held the buzzer in the task and didn't leave it despite Mandali trying their best to distract them. In the next episode, it will be Shiv, Stan, and Nimrit's turn to hold the buzzer.

Bigg Boss confronts Shiv and MC Stan

After a tiff between the mandali, Bigg Boss asked Shiv and MC Stan to assemble in the confession room. He asked them why aren't they playing a victim card to be in the game. Shiv and Stan replied that they didn't want to play such games. Bigg Boss then pointed out they are the ones who are trying to make amends and keep the mandali tied together.

He also mentioned how Shiv and Stan were continuously trying to apologise to Nimrit and Sumbul for three hours straight. He also mentioned that the boys are the only ones who go back to the girls after any misunderstandings and highlighted Sumbul and Nimrit's changed behaviour.

Stay tuned to this space for more Bigg Boss updates.