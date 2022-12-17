Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare wishes to win over a girl with long hair; Is he hinting at Nimrit or Sreejita?

Bigg Boss 16 ’s Shukravaar Ka Vaar which is hosted by the popular actor Salman Khan witnessed two talented actors, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal gracing the show as RJs. While they were at the show, they, for a few minutes, took a slight dig at Shiv Thakare’s love life by asking him what type of women would he like to date.

He blushed and stated that he loved Kiara’s look as Preeti in the movie Kabir Singh in which she starred along with Shahid Kapoor. To this, she replied to him by asking if he meant her or Nimrit. Shiv laughed off and said, “Yeh Badi Hai”. Soon after hearing these comments, fans are now wondering what this comment signifies.

Shiv Thakare flirts with Sreejita De

The growing closeness between Nimrit and Shiv is undeniable as now they’re grown to be more than just an alliance in the game. Amidst such developments, Shiv was recently spotted having a good time with Sreejita De. Soon, Sreejita confessed to him that she’s finding it difficult to dislike his words and that’s why she’s sitting with Priyanka Choudhary (Shiv’s opponent), so she can find the reason to dislike his words and statements.

He winked at her and asked her to take a seat. He told her not to do that as it was not needed and mentioned to her that there was something incomplete between them and he will make it complete.

Will this development be a turning point in Shiv Thakare and Nimrit’s relationship or was it “all just for fun” or “for the game”, as Shiv always states? The dynamics of Shiv with both the women is something that’ll keep you hooked to your TVs. Stay tuned for more updates!

