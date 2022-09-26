Bigg Boss 16: Shivin Narang to Sumbul Touqeer, confirmed contestants of Salman Khan-hosted show

Bigg Boss season 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is one of the most awaited reality shows, and fans are waiting eagerly for it to go on air. Bigg Boss has been a fan-favourite show for a long time and enjoys a massive fan following owing to its unique concept. Every season audiences see many well-known celebrities turning into contestants for this popular show. Amongst them, only the toughest and the smartest contestants emerge as the winner by passing all the eliminations.

The 16th season is all set to premiere and the makers have raised the excitement bars by dropping back-to-back promos of the show featuring the host Salman Khan. The makers manage to amaze the audience every season by introducing new twists and turns in the show. This time is no different. In Bigg Boss season 16, Bigg Boss himself will play the game along with the contestants which surely promises to add more entertainment in the upcoming season. Speaking about the participants, this new season too has an interesting ensemble of contestants who will enter Bigg Boss' house.