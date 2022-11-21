Bigg Boss 16: Should Gautam Singh Vig get a second chance? Was his eviction fair?

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences hooked with their high-octane drama. The show is undoubtedly one of the most unpredictable and interesting reality shows that have grabbed eyeballs owing to its engaging content. Every week, the audience has witnessed nominations, evictions, weekly tasks, competitions, and a lot more than this. On weekend the show host, Salman Khan, interacts with the contestants and discusses the previous week's happenings.

In a shocking turn of events, Gautam Singh Vig got evicted from the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16, which surely disappointed many. In the last nomination task, the contestants who got nominated to get evicted from the show were Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, and Gautam Singh Vig. Amongst them, Gautam had to bid adieu to the show after six weeks of surviving in Bigg Boss' house. Gautam's journey in the house was full of ups and downs, and the actors' identity and loyalty were often questioned by host Salman Khan and his co-contestants as well. Sailing through all the doubts and difficulties, Gautam formed a close bond with Soundarya Sharma, and their relationship became the highlight of the show. Their PDA in the house was often talked about, and fans liked their chemistry.

Throughout his journey, Gautam's one bad decision that is sacrificing house ration for his own captaincy turned the game for him, and many of his friends that is Shalin, Tina, and Nimrit turned against him. After this, several disagreements and arguments took place, affecting his relationship with other co-contestants. Despite everything, Gautam had a great journey in the show, which will always be remembered by his fans.

