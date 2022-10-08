Bigg Boss 16, Shukarvaar ka Vaar: Salman Khan eats dinner with 10 contestants
Salman Khan welcomes the audience to Shukarvaar ka Vaar and tells them that this time, he will go inside the house and talk to the audience rather than talking on the stage. He enters with a band and everyone gets excited. He tells that he has come as the devil. He asks Abdu if he’s missing his house and he replies saying 'only a little'. He asks them to talk in Hindi first. He surprises Abdu by giving him his dumbbells and Abdu gets happy.
Salman questions Abdu about his type in women and he blushes. Archana claims she will be a grounded MP and Salman asks her if she’s being sarcastic. Salman asks Gori and Sumbul to have a face off. They finish dancing energetically and Salman asks them to vote and Gori gets the maximum votes. Salman informs them that there will be a private party to which 10 contestants will be invited. He invites Abdu and asks him to invite the next person and the chain will go on.
Abdu, Nimrit, Gautam, Shalin, Sumbul, Tina, MC Stan, Sajid, Soundarya, and Shiv have dinner with Salman. Sreejita and Manya fight and Manya tells them that she has earned a place to be in the house. They both cuss at each other. Manya cries and tells her she’s Miss India but she’s just a TV actress. Priyanka asks Sreejita to mind her language. Salman brings up everyone’s mistakes. Stan calls Shalin and Manya fame. Salman informs that Bigg Boss and he have concluded that Gautam needs to be original. Priyanka tells Manya that maybe Sreejita’s ego is hurt that she isn’t invited to the dinner. After the dinner, Nimrit mentions to Sajid that she feels like Ankit has platonic feelings toward Priyanka but she’s more emotionally invested. Tina states that she’s having trust issues with Shalin and he notifies her that he is being cordial but won’t be like that always. She asks him not to be cordial and they have an argument.
