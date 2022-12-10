Bigg Boss 16, Shukravaar Ka Vaar: MC Stan given the option to leave; Salman Khan says he won’t stop him

Salman Khan’s hosted Shukravaar Ka Vaar starts off with Sajid Khan telling Tina Datta and MC Stan that it will be good for them in a way if they leave the house. Sreejita De tells Soundarya that Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are filled with negative energy. Soundarya states they’re narcissists. Salman Khan connects to the audience and makes everyone stand behind the couch and slams Tina for taking her friends’ Zuzu and Dolly’s name. He questions why’s she taking their names in a way of threat and complaint rather than taking it in a reminiscing way. She cries and he asks what’s bothering her. She is called to the confession room.

She talks about how she can’t talk to anyone else except Shalin and she’s feeling lonely. He asks her to take a stand and explains to her that she needs to play alone as this is Bigg Boss. She mentions nothing romantic is brewing between her and Shalin. He points out that it’s not portrayed that way and she promises to reform herself. She apologises for using her friends’ name. Then, Salman slams Sajid’s ‘mandli’ for following his steps especially when he’s not interested in winning the trophy.

Vikas Manaktala makes an entrance

Salman asks Stan to leave if he wishes to as they’re not going to stop him. Stan states that he gets weird thoughts and it’s depressing to stay in the house. The inmates convince him to stay back and he receives a parcel sent by his girl-friend and gets convinced to stay back. Salman welcomes Vikas Manaktala on stage as a wildcard entry. He states that he doesn’t want to be a part of a group as he’s a group himself. The cast of Durga and Chaaru enter the stage to promote their show. Vikas enters the house and plays a task. Salman appreciates him. Sajid reminds the women that Vikas is married. Priyanka says she wasn’t hitting on her. Ankit she can’t as well. Sreejita teases him and calls him possessive.

