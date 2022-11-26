Bigg Boss 16, Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Tina Datta crush over Fahmaan Khan

Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan again get into a small argument where the latter tells he will make sure she gets out of the show. Archana cries to Priyanka about Karan Johar and Salman Khan being friends with Sajid so they will kick her out. Bigg Boss wishes Sajid for his birthday and then announces the wild entry. Fahmaan Khan enters the house leaving Sumbul Touqeer entirely happy. Nimrit points out that this is making Sumbul feel better and on the other hand, Shalin and Tina are also thankful for his presence.

She squeals with happiness and hugs him. Everyone welcomes him and Sumbul shows him around. Shalin says it’s weird to converse with Fahmaan after the incident with Sumbul. Nimrit talks about Fahmaan. and Abdu didn’t appreciate that and maybe a hint of jealousy is seen. Tina enters the room and comments about how hot Fahmaan is. Shalin fills in about what happened between him and Sumbul regarding the talk with her father. Later, Sumbul and Fahmaan have a talk where the latter encourages her to play individually for her own mental sanity.

Fahmaan’s departure

The next day, Archana has a breakdown and is consoled by her friends. Fahmaan talks to everyone and Abdu’s sadness is noticed by his friends. Abdu reveals that he’s sad about how Nimrit laughed at him while talking about Fahmaan. Stan assures him that it was just a joke. Salman Khan connects with the audience and makes Fahmaan play a game where he bursts the balloon of every contestant naming what is their misunderstanding. Salman clears Sumbul’s misunderstandings and then also announces to everyone that Fahmaan isn’t a wild card entry but he’s just there to promote his new show ‘Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan- Dharam Patni’. Fahmaan leaves after bidding an emotional goodbye to Sumbul. Shalin informs Tina about Fahmaan mentioning that Sumbul’s father isn’t hospitalized. This leaves Tina shocked and she points out how even Bigg Boss told her he took advantage of the given opportunity. The cast and production of ‘Tanaav’ played the helium challenge with Salman. After they bid adieu, Salman questions Sajid and Archana about their problem with each other.

