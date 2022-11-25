Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan asks Fahmaan Khan what he thinks about contestants

Bigg Boss 16 , touted as the most controversial and unpredictable show, has been entertaining the audience for a long time. It has been more than six weeks since the participants entered the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss 16. Now, another contestant who is all set to join them as a wild card entrant is actor Fahmaan Khan.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo for tonight's Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode in which we see Salman Khan interacting with the housemates and wild card entrant Fahmaan Khan. In the promo, we see Salman tells Fahmaan to share his neural opinions about the contestants and reveal which contestant has what 'Galat fehmi' about themselves. Fahmaan then goes to Archana and bursts her balloons and says, "Archana ko ye galat fehmi ki sab iss ghar mei uske against hai. Unhe lagta hai ki har koi isse galat tehrana chahta hai, galat sabit karna chata hai, which is a big galat fehmi Archana has."

Bursting Sumbul's balloon, Fahmaan Khan says, "Sumbul ke yeh bohot badi galat fehmi hai ki sabki strenght ko match nahi kar payegi. Par muje yeh lagta hai ki yeh sabse zyada strong hai yaha pe kyuki the things she has gone through I know it." Fahmaan then goes to Shalin and says, "Shalin ko yeh galat fehmi hai ki voh joh karte hai voh sahi karte hai lekin chize galat hai. Everybody laughs. Fahmaan then comes to Shiv and says, "Shiv ki yeh galat fehmi hai ki ek Bigg Boss toh mene jeet liya hai yaha toh mei aise dimaag laga ke mei jeet jaunga." Fahmaan bursts Nimrit's balloon and says, "Agar mei kuch din yaha pe raha toh Nimrit ko galat fehmi hone lagegi ki mei unse pyaar karta hu." Nimrit denies to this and Salman says, "Ye aapki galat fehmi hai." Fahmaan then burts Abdu's balloon and says, "Abdu ko yeh galat fehmi hai ki mei mazak kar raha hu Nimrit ke baare mei." Everyone laughs and Salman says, "Chalak bro very chalak" and the promo ends.