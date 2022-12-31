Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Salman Khan gives a final warning to Archana Gautam: 'I can throw you out'
Bigg Boss 16's Shukravaar ka Vaar episode was high on entertainment. In the episode, the contestants got reality checks from their co-contestants and host Salman Khan.
Bigg Boss 16's Shukravaar ka Vaar episode was high on entertainment. In the episode, the contestants got reality checks from their co-contestants and host Salman Khan. On day 92, Salman asked the contestants to go inside their rooms since he wants to have one on one conversation with Archana Gautam. He questioned Archana for her below-the-belt remarks against Shalin Bhanot and Vikkas Manaktala and said, "I don't want any explanation from you. You should control your mouth while speaking to someone else. You can't drag anyone's family members. If you think that you are doing a great thing then you are mistaken. You are your own enemy. You have ruined your image yourself. The people who used to love you earlier hate you now. Don't go beyond your limits". Archana immediately apologized and said that the housemates instigate her.
Salman Khan asked her to not go to anyone's family and said, "Don't forget Archana. If I can go against everyone and bring you back in the house, then I can also throw you out of the house. Believe me, I won't even take a minute to say 'Archana, Get out!' Consider this as a final warning and change your attitude. ". Archana kept apologizing and said that she will try to change her attitude and will refrain from using foul language.
Fight between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta
The episode witnessed a task named 'Paap Ka Ghada' in which the housemates had to pour black water on the one who has sinned the most in the house. The contestants spilled the beans in the most explosive way. Soundarya Sharma confessed that Shalin Bhanot had spoken ill about Tina Datta. After the task, Tina got upset and felt that she was being used by Shalin. The latter tries to justify himself by saying that he was upset. She then asked Soundarya to tell her the whole conversation she had with Shalin. Soundarya revealed that in the earlier weeks, Shalin told her that he can't trust Tina as he thinks he is being played by her. Tina said that she has never badmouthed him even after he betrayed her.
Salman bashed Shalin Bhanot
During the Shukravaar ka Vaar, Salman bashed Shalin for his nasty remarks against Archana during the kitchen drama. He also called him out for his double standards because he only fought with Archana but didn't say anything to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He mentioned that several people contributed to the fight but only Archana was being criticized by everyone. Shalin got furious and said that he is done with Archana making personal remarks about him.
