Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Salman Khan gives a final warning to Archana Gautam: 'I can throw you out'

Bigg Boss 16's Shukravaar ka Vaar episode was high on entertainment. In the episode, the contestants got reality checks from their co-contestants and host Salman Khan. On day 92, Salman asked the contestants to go inside their rooms since he wants to have one on one conversation with Archana Gautam. He questioned Archana for her below-the-belt remarks against Shalin Bhanot and Vikkas Manaktala and said, "I don't want any explanation from you. You should control your mouth while speaking to someone else. You can't drag anyone's family members. If you think that you are doing a great thing then you are mistaken. You are your own enemy. You have ruined your image yourself. The people who used to love you earlier hate you now. Don't go beyond your limits". Archana immediately apologized and said that the housemates instigate her.

Salman Khan asked her to not go to anyone's family and said, "Don't forget Archana. If I can go against everyone and bring you back in the house, then I can also throw you out of the house. Believe me, I won't even take a minute to say 'Archana, Get out!' Consider this as a final warning and change your attitude. ". Archana kept apologizing and said that she will try to change her attitude and will refrain from using foul language.