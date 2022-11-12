Bigg Boss 16, Shukravaar ka Vaar: Tina Datta's request to Shalin Bhanot- ‘We should start over outside’

It’s yet again Shukravaar ka Vaa r with none other than the host Salman Khan . In the house, Abdu Rozik makes it clear to everyone that he and Nimrit are just friends. Soundarya and Gautam have an argument. He walks away and cries. Soundarya tries to console him. Tina informs Shalin that he has hurt her a lot and they can start over outside the house as it’s better that way. He assures her that he’ll reform himself. She refuses to talk about it. Priyanka accuses Tina of being bossy in the kitchen. Tina tells because of Sumbul everyone believes that she’s bossy in the kitchen.

Seeing Soundarya and Gautam so distant, Shalin advises them to sort things out privately because others will take advantage of them. Abdu calls Nimrit a sister and she replies by saying that it’s extreme. He then calls her aunty which upsets her. Shiv asks him not to do that. Abdu then talks to Nimrit and apologizes for giving her such tags. Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani enter the house and make an announcement about their upcoming show Splitsvilla. Ankit is asked to give a lap dance to Arjun.

Salman Khan talks to Priyanka and Ankit

Tina gives a heart to Abdu and a broken heart to Shalin by explaining that Shalin was rude to her during their fight, leaving the latter upset. After Sunny and Arjun leave, Stan and Priyanka get into an argument regarding friendship. Shiv and Stan dare Priyanka and Ankit to accept that they’re in love rather than claiming they’re friends and calling Ankit her puppet. Salman then connects with the audience and gives a reality check to Priyanka and Ankit by showing them videos of people’s opinions of them. He questions Priyanka about why she expects Ankit to support her. Salman talks to them about their relationship and asks them not to be liabilities to each other.

