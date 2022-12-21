Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma makes a personal attack on Priyanka Choudhary over her education; Deets
Soundarya Sharma raises questions on the educational qualification of Priyanka Choudhary.
Bigg Boss 16 season is now in its second phase and inching towards the season finale. All the contestants for the season, including the wild card entries, have put their game mode on. The likes and dislikes between the contestants are now out in the open and groups have been formed in the house. Among the contestant who has never been on good terms are Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Choudhary. They are often seen engaged in verbal spats for several issues in the house, but things got out of hand when Soundarya commented on Priyanka’s education. The clip of their fight has gone viral on social media.
In a clip from the Bigg Boss show, Soundarya Sharma is seen saying that Priyanka Choudhary isn't “even half-educated.” She was seen talking to Sreejita De about Priyanka and shared that she thinks Priyanka acts arrogant because she has worked in a successful daily soap, Udaariyaan.
Soundarya Sharma said that if she wishes then she can also boast about her projects and her work. She was also indicating about being a certified dentist.
Soundarya Sharma added, “You (referring to Priyanka) are not even half-educated. Aapko apne liye kisi cheez ka ghamand hai, ki mai ye show kar ke aayin hun, ya mai ye hu, jo dimag mein rehta hai . Tabhi toh wo weight throw karti hai ladte waqt . Hum toh wo nahi dikhate hai .”
However, her comment has not been taken well by the netizens and they are slamming her for questioning the qualification of a contestant.
See the now-viral video here:
Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De are presently among the nominated contestants for the week. Along with them, Tina Datta is also nominated, whose name was taken by house captain MC Stan. He stated the reason that she went back on her words about teaching a lesson to Shalin Bhanot for betraying her.
