Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma makes a personal attack on Priyanka Choudhary over her education; Deets

Bigg Boss 16 season is now in its second phase and inching towards the season finale. All the contestants for the season, including the wild card entries, have put their game mode on. The likes and dislikes between the contestants are now out in the open and groups have been formed in the house. Among the contestant who has never been on good terms are Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Choudhary. They are often seen engaged in verbal spats for several issues in the house, but things got out of hand when Soundarya commented on Priyanka’s education. The clip of their fight has gone viral on social media.

In a clip from the Bigg Boss show, Soundarya Sharma is seen saying that Priyanka Choudhary isn't “even half-educated.” She was seen talking to Sreejita De about Priyanka and shared that she thinks Priyanka acts arrogant because she has worked in a successful daily soap, Udaariyaan.