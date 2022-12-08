Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De enters as a wild card, claims Tina Datta has negative energy; What’s your take?

Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16 has been offering ample entertainment and grabbed massive attention owing to its shocking twists and turns. The viewers will witness the biggest ‘dhamaka’ in tonight's episode as the first eliminated contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Sreejita De, re-enters the house as a wildcard, bringing lots of drama and fun along. Bigg Boss announces everyone to gather in the living area and asks the housemates to better their game before it’s too late, for that he has organized a Yoga session for all to open their minds. Sreejita De re-enters Bigg Boss 16:

Colors TV shared a new promo on its Twitter handle and gave a glimpse of it. In this promo we see the contestants gathered in the living area and staring at the Television screen closely. That’s when Sreejita De comes to the picture and is seen in the activity room doing Yoga. The housemates' flabbergast as they see Sreejita on the screen. One by one ‘Bigg Boss’ asks the housemates to go into the activity room where Sreejita will make them do yoga positions. As Tina enters the activity room, Sreejita does not let her meet and asks to maintain a distance. She tells Tina that her heart is black, and her vibe isn’t good. Sreejita tells Tina, "You're full of negative energy." Tina replies, "Voh aisa aapko lagta hai." Sreejita tells her "Please get out of my energy." Later, when Sreejita enters the house she hugs Shalin Bhanot while looking at the camera and mocks Tina.

Watch the promo here:

Along with Sreejita De, another contestant who will enter Bigg Boss 16 is Vikkas Manaktala. Vikkas Manaktala is a well-known actor known for his role as Cadet Amar Huda in the hit show Left Right Left. As he enters, he calls himself his biggest competitor and claims that he is short-tempered. He also shared that he's not interested in being a part of any group and doesn't care what people think about him.

Watch the promo here:

Speaking about Sreejita De and Tina Datta's rivalry, both the actresses have been at loggerheads before entering Bigg Boss 16. After getting evicted from the show, Sreejita told Pinkvilla, "The only equation which I can have with her is just giving it back to her. Honestly, if given a chance to go back in the house and if she still survives then, I would just ask her because as I am out, I am getting to see what all she spoke behind my back. I will just ask her, 'Why are you f****ng insecure about me and why the hell are you talking so much nonsense about me'." Do you think Sreejita re-entering Bigg Boss 16 will affect Tina Datta's game and her bond with Shalin Bhanot? Will Tina and Sreejita ever be on the same page? Do you think Vikkas Manaktala will be able to survive in the house without being a part of a group? Let us know in the comment section below!

