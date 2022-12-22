Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De makes shocking revelations about Tina Datta; Calls her ‘sadist’

Bigg Boss 16 is presently one of the most entertaining and exciting reality shows on telly screens. The show has a massive fan following and people are liking the content of the present season. In the recent season of the show, numerous popular actors have come to stay in the house as contestants. The changing equations between them over time is quite interesting to watch. Sreejita De and Tina Datta have not been on good terms since the start of the show and now it is openly visible in the house. Sreejita De talks about Tina Datta

In the recent promo of the show, Sreejita De was seen talking to Soundarya Sharma about Tina Datta. Sreejita De was part of the show from the start but was eliminated due to low votes, now she is back on the show as wild card entry. Earlier she was seen trying to make amends with Tina Datta but now it seems things have gone south between them as she made massive revelations about the actress on the show. In conversation with Soundarya Sharma, she said that Tina Datta has tried to break many homes due to which she has been never been able to settle down. She said that it was karma. See promo here-

Sreejita De reveals shocking information She further added that Tina is very lonely and when they used to talk about three years ago, then she used to tell Sreejita that its difficult to find love. She shared that Tina only wants the attention of boys and nothing more. She said that she and Tina had stayed together once and it was then she realized that Tina is a sadist person. Sreejita further called her a negative person and full of jealousy. Sreejita also shared that she also knows about the nature of Tina’s friends like Rashami and others. Soundarya also shared that Tina only does gossip and talks behind the back of people, day and night.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De’s fiance calls out Tina Datta and show makers for invading privacy