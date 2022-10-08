Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De slams Manya Singh for her derogatory remark on TV actors
In the recent episode of Bigg Boss, Manya Singh and Sreejita De got into massive argument as Manya comments on her profession.
Bigg Boss 16 has begun with a lot of drama and action. The contestants have only been together for a week, but there is already a tonne of conversation starters. Salman Khan hosted reality show's arguments and debates between contestants over duties and tasks have been making headlines, but the concept has also been somewhat changed for the current season.
In the latest Shukravar ka vaar episode, we got to witness a showdown between former beauty queen Manya Singh and Uttaran fame Sreejita De. The former Miss India runner-up insults Sreejita and taunts her about her line of work. She says, "Kya kiya hai? (What have you done?) I was the ambassador of this country. Who are you? Just a TV actress? What level do you have?"
But what truly drew the audience's attention was when, after things had calmed down a bit, actress Sreejita De informed Archana and Gauri about, “Jiska aaj level hota hai na, Kal ko yu log bhul jaate hai. 2nd Miss India aayegi, usko yu log bhul jayege. Aaj ko mera show chal rha hai superhit, saare news.. saare channels par mera news. Kalko show band hojayega na, ek mahine mein yu log bhul jaate hai. Ye jo misconception hota haina logo ke dimaag mein ki main ye hu..Kuch nahi hai. Naam Bante Hain Mitt Jaate Hain, Ek Din Bhi Nahi Lagta.”
Popular Telly actor Arjun Bijlani seemed furious at the comment of Manya Singh and has now spoken up. He took to Twitter to show his support for the Telly fraternity and took an indirect dig at Manya without naming her. He wrote, “I’m sick of people passing comments like Yeh toh tv actress hai and or yeh toh tv actor hai .. And the funniest is they use the platform of tv and pass such comments. Don’t come on television if you have such a big problem. Tv big hai tha aur rahega . #BiggBoss16”
Meanwhile, a number of social media users also supported Sreejita De and denounced Manya's statement, calling it insulting.
