Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De slams Manya Singh for her derogatory remark on TV actors

Bigg Boss 16 has begun with a lot of drama and action. The contestants have only been together for a week, but there is already a tonne of conversation starters. Salman Khan hosted reality show's arguments and debates between contestants over duties and tasks have been making headlines, but the concept has also been somewhat changed for the current season.

In the latest Shukravar ka vaar episode, we got to witness a showdown between former beauty queen Manya Singh and Uttaran fame Sreejita De. The former Miss India runner-up insults Sreejita and taunts her about her line of work. She says, "Kya kiya hai? (What have you done?) I was the ambassador of this country. Who are you? Just a TV actress? What level do you have?"