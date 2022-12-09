Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De warns Shalin Bhanot to stay away from Tina Datta

Shalin Bhanot and Tina’s relationship has created a lot of buzz in the entertainment industry, where also to an extent, fans questioned their relationship to be platonic or not. While Shalin is the one who seems to be ‘chasing’ Tina and openly expressing his feelings, Tina has also shown equal loyalty and fondness towards him but has stayed true to her game as she has always asked him to talk about relationships outside the house.

Sreejita’s message to Shalin

Sreejita mentions to other inmates how Tina passed a comment at their mutual friend that she’s lucky to get a guy who is ‘fully loaded’ and mimics the latter’s expression. She tells she’ll ask Sajid if he has enough money because that’s the only way she’ll stay with him. She tells she feels like they’re both playing each other and even Nimrit agrees to this. Sreejita warns Shalin later that he shouldn’t fall hard for Tina as their equations don’t match. He says he feels like the connection has been there not since ages, but since many previous lives. Sreejita mentions that this is a lot of drama. She also hugged Shalin after asking if there’s a camera pointing at them, subtly indicating that’s how Tina and Shalin’s relationship is, only for the cameras. Soundarya, Priyanka and Nimrit exclaim that she did not just do that. Tina cries stating that she cannot be surrounded with so much negativity and pleads Bigg Boss to send her home. Sreejita is also seen telling Shalin not to let Tina use him.