Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De’s fiance calls out Tina Datta and show makers for invading privacy

Bigg Boss 16 is presently one of the most entertaining shows on telly screens. The reality show often sparks up controversy with the conversations and fights between contestants. There are numerous popular names, which are part of the show for the present season. Popular telly actresses Tina Datta and Sreejita De are among the contestants for the season. In the recent episode, Tina Datta’s interaction with Vikas about Sreejita De offended her fiancé.

In the recent episode, Tina Datta was seen talking to Vikas about Sreejita De. She said that she is very cordial with her outside and has changed her behaviour inside the house. She added that their moms are best friends, and go to each other’s houses often. In conversation, she also took the name of the apartment where Sreejita resides. To this Vikas replied that he also lives in the same society.

Sreejita De’s fiance tweets

After the episode was aired, Sreejita’s fiancé expressed his anger toward the breach of privacy by declaring the address of the actress. He called out Tina Datta for being so careless and sharing Sreejita’s address on national television. He took to social media to express his anger and also slammed the channel for not beeping the name of the society.

He wrote in his Twitter post, “Shocked to see addresses of #BiggBoss16 HMs leaked out on National TV.. If cursing can be beeped, then why aren’t safety & privacy important enough!? #SreejitaDe won’t be happy with this, bcoz we surely don’t want the whole world to know where we live!! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND”

See post here-