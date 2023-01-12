Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De's fiance does Grah Pravesh after entering the house, Archana flirts with him
As the family week of Bigg Boss 16 continued, the loved ones of Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer, and Soundarya Sharma entered the house. On day 103, Sumbul's uncle, Soundarya's mother, and Sreejita's fiance Michael graced the show. As Michael was the last one to step inside the house, the contestants began preparing for his 'grah pravesh'. They placed a vessel filled with water at the entrance for him to kick and make a solemn entry into the house. As Archana ran to replace the water vessel with rice and Shiv held Sreejita's hand, Bigg Boss commanded the contestants to freeze. The housemates shared a hearty laugh and asked Shiv to leave Sreejita's hand but Shiv didn't listen to him. Michael entered the house and kicked the water vessel. He gave the warmest hug to Sreejita. He also hugged Shiv and said that he is doing great on the show. Bigg Boss released everyone except Sreejita and Michael went to greet the contestants. Shiv and MC Stan joked about Michael's height. While Shiv said that he has to stand on a sofa to hug him, MC Stan asked him to fix the bulb. When Bigg Boss released Sreejita, she jumped with joy and hopped on Michael.
Archana Gautam started flirting with Michael. She shared that her fantasy is to talk to a foreigner. She shared how her heart is beating so fast after seeing him and blushing. Sreejita asked Archana to spend time with Michael. Archana joked that her mother-in-law will beat her. She also taught him some Hindi words used by her.
Sumbul's uncle and Soundarya's mom enter the show
The first family member to enter the show after the freeze announcement is Soundarya Sharma's mother. Soundarya started crying and her mother wiped her tears. She mentioned how she watches the show daily. She also said that she is very proud that she's known as Soundarya's mother.
After Soundarya's mother, Sumbul's uncle entered the house. He made fun of Sumbul and said that he can't differentiate if she is crying or laughing. He brought chicken cooked by her father which made Sumbul emotional.
Simi Garewal graced the show
In today's episode, a very special guest Simi Garewal entered the show. She hosted a talk show with the contestants and asked interesting questions to housemates. She asked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare to choose between love and success. She also asked Shalin to choose between Tina Datta and a plate of chicken. To this, Shalin replied that he will choose anything but Tina. Simi joked and tells him 'Don't be hard on her'. The housemates also expressed the wishes they want to fulfill.
