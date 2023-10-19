Bigg Boss 16 star Sreejita De's wedding vow renewal with Michael Blohm-Pape in Indian style scheduled for 2024

Sreejita De has mesmerized one and all with her acting prowess in shows like Uttaran, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, and Nazar. Besides her shows, she garnered attention for her stint on Bigg Boss 16. In recent times, the actress has attracted eyeballs for her white wedding with long-time foreigner boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape. Now, Sreejita has announced that she will take the plunge again with Michael following Indian wedding traditions and rituals.

Sreejita De who settled down with Micheal Blohm-Pape on July 1, 2023, at a church in her beau’s home country, Germany is preparing to get married once again. She will have a desi-style wedding in January or February next year. Goa.

Talking about the upcoming ceremony with Hindustan Times, the Laal Ishq actress said that she and her hubby decided to have the traditional wedding in November earlier, but had to push it because of some work commitments. Also, they wanted to relax for a bit after their beautiful white wedding. Sreejita shared that she and Michael’s parents will soon be flying down to join them in Mumbai for their Indian wedding.

Sreejita De further revealed that her second marriage preps are in full swing and it will be a “typical Bengali wedding” with all the customs and functions right from mehendi to haldi.

The 34-year-old actress disclosed that though her parents wanted the wedding to be held in Kolkata, she insisted it take place in Goa. Divulging the reason behind the same, she stated, “We both are beach lovers. Goa has a very close and special place in our hearts as we spent eight months in the state during the lockdown. That’s when we fell in love with the place.”

Sreejita recalled how she and Michael started talking about weddings as soon as they got engaged in December 2021. She mentioned that from the very beginning, she was clear about not wanting to do a fusion thing and mixing up both cultures.

The diva quoted, “Like some people get married as per Indian rituals, and then throw a reception in a different way. We decided to do a German wedding so that I get to know about their traditions and then an Indian wedding so that their family could also witness the beautiful chaos of Indian weddings. White weddings are quiet and calm while Indian weddings are all about shor, sharaba, and dancing. So, we are all set to celebrate the Indian traditions and functions.”

Sreejita De started her career with Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2007. Following this, she appeared in several shows like Annu Ki Ho Gayee Waah Bhai Waah, Uttaran, Nazar, and Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! among others. Sreejita’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 last year became a talking point due to her bitter-sweet relationship with co-contestant Tina Datta. The actresses were at loggerheads with each other throughout their journey on the show.

