Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer and Tina Datta get into a nasty fight

Bigg Boss 16 is getting more interesting day by day. After Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik's eviction, the game took a shocking turn. In the previous episode, the 'mandali' found themselves in difficult positions after the elimination of their two very close friends. On day 107, Sumbul Touqeer and Tina Datta get into a nasty fight over nominations. While nominating the latter, Sumbul said that Tina doesn't have any involvement in the game and her only involvement is with Shalin Bhanot.

This didn't go well with Tina who reciprocated by saying, "Since day 1, you are the one who is getting wake-up calls. Every week, you get a wake-up call. Everyone asks you to wake up and focus on the game every week".After Sumbul, Soundarya Sharma also nominated Tina Datta and said, "Recently, we saw how she mislead everyone. She kept Shalin and everyone confused. You have so much insecurity, this is absolutely wrong". Tina hit back and called her a stupid girl. She even told her not to point a finger at her character and look at herself.