Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer and Tina Datta get into a nasty fight
Bigg Boss 16 is getting more interesting day by day. After Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik's eviction, the game took a shocking turn. In the previous episode, the 'mandali' found themselves in difficult positions after the elimination of their two very close friends. On day 107, Sumbul Touqeer and Tina Datta get into a nasty fight over nominations. While nominating the latter, Sumbul said that Tina doesn't have any involvement in the game and her only involvement is with Shalin Bhanot.
This didn't go well with Tina who reciprocated by saying, "Since day 1, you are the one who is getting wake-up calls. Every week, you get a wake-up call. Everyone asks you to wake up and focus on the game every week".After Sumbul, Soundarya Sharma also nominated Tina Datta and said, "Recently, we saw how she mislead everyone. She kept Shalin and everyone confused. You have so much insecurity, this is absolutely wrong". Tina hit back and called her a stupid girl. She even told her not to point a finger at her character and look at herself.
The nomination task
Bigg Boss announced a nomination task called 'Nomination ka dal dal'. In the task, each contestant had to name the other contestants they want to nominate. After telling a name, the contestant had to push the opposing contestant into a swamp. The nominated contestants are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, and Soundarya Sharma.
Nimrit becomes the 'new captain' of the house
Bigg Boss announced Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the new captain of the house. The twist was that the captain will get a 'Ticket to Finale'. As of now, Nimrit has secured her place in the finale week. Bigg Boss then asked Nimrit to read the house rules. He also mentioned that if any rules are broken by any contestant, then the current captain will be fired immediately. Nimrit's captaincy announcement made Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Archana Gautam unhappy. They plotted and strategized that they will break house rules to dethrone Nimrit. In the end, the contestant who will hold on to this title will get the 'Ticket to Finale'.
