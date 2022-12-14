Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer calls Priyanka Choudhary ‘trash’

Bigg Boss 16 contestants started their first nominations of the week on the 73rd Day with a spooky twist to it. Each contestant was asked to come and stand in the box that was placed in the activity area and if that contestant got 3 or more buzzers for them then they were nominated. Before this nominations task, Bigg Boss told the captains Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, and Sumbul Touqeer that whoever presses the buzzer first gets a privilege for the task.

Upon Bigg Boss' announcement, Soundarya was the one who got the privilege of saving a contestant from nominations if in case that got nominated, as she pressed the buzzer first. During the nominations, many words were exchanged between the contestants but things got ugly pretty soon when Sumbul and Priyanka Choudhary got into a massive fight. Sumbul used the word 'kachra' and Priyanka says that she's okay with the former referring to her as trash as it's not a bad thing.

Sumbul defends herself

Sumbul clarified that she didn't call her or Ankit garbage but she was referring to the friendship. She also got teary-eyed and defended herself to Ankit by saying that she never called him garbage and if that is untrue then her God will see about that. Priyanka called her tears crocodile tears and told that they are all bored of her drama as it's getting old so she should stop crying and not be fake as they are all aware she is a good actress and asked her to clean the garbage that is filled in her head. To this, Sumbul praised her dialogues, and both the divas ended their argument soon.

