Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer mimics Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill wishes Sajid Khan; Top 7 moments

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes first captain of Bigg Boss 16 Chhoti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia become the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss gives her a tour of the house and elects her the captain of the house. He asked her to assign tasks to all the contestants.

Bigg Boss 16 , the most awaited entertainment reality show aired on Saturday, October 1. The fans of the show were exhilarated to see their favourite Bollywood star Salman Khan host the show yet again for this season. The actor opened the premiere episode with a dance performance and looked dapper in a green and black three-piece suit. A wide range of celebrities ranging from Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan will be seen in Bigg Boss 16. The episode was packed with contestants’ performances as well as their fun interactions with the host. Here are the highlights of the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16.

Salman Khan teases Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary

Udaariyaan actors Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta entered the show as contestants. They performed together on the song ‘Nach Punjaban’ and Salman Khan was amazed to see their palpable chemistry.

Salman Khan impressed by MC Stan's journey

Rapper MC Stan entered the show as a contestant and revealed his Rs.1.5 crore chain which had 'HINDI' as its pendant. He also shared about his engagement with his fiance Anam on the show.

Manya Singh shares she was rejected because of her skin tone

Miss India runner-up Manya Singh opened up to host Salman Khan about not getting work for almost two years because of her complexion, and she still visits Versova for auditions as her only aim in life is to earn money.

Frenemies Tina Dutta and Sreejita De appear on stage

Tina Datta and Sreejita De list out the best and the worst qualities of each other on the show. Tina and Sreejita talked about being friends. However, Salman Khan showed a clip that had Sreejita say that she isn't friends with Tina anymore because she finds her 'dominating.'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan mimics Salman Khan

Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer gave a fabulous performance on the popular song Chaka Chak from the movie Atrangi Re. She also mimicked Salman Khan's various expressions as the host of Bigg Boss. He was highly impressed by Sumbul and also invited his father on the stage. Salman Khan shared that he was delighted to meet Sumbul's father and said that this is how a father should be.

Shehnaaz Gill's video message for Sajid Khan

Shehnaaz Gill, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, sent a sweet recorded video message for Sajid Khan as he entered the show as a contestant. Sajid shared how Shehnaaz has become like a younger sister to him in a span of three to four months and believes that she will become a superstar someday. For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in Sajid Khan's film, 100 %.

Bigg Boss 16 will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Also read- Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan enters house, Salman Khan says 'Can't believe it'