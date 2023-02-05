Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer gets evicted from the house; Shiv, Stan and Nimrit left shocked
In today's Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Karan Johar announced Sumbul Touqeer's elimination. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are left shocked.
Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer has carved a space in the hearts of the masses with her acting prowess and received immense love from the audience. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and appreciate her real-life confidence and unfiltered attitude. At a very tender age, Sumbul has achieved several milestones and is already among the top actresses in the showbiz world. The actress was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and emerged as one of the strongest contestants. In today’s episode, we saw Karan Johar announcing Sumbul’s eviction and housemates were left in shock.
Sumbul Touqeer gets evicted from the show
In the latest episode, we saw the contestants were in a deep state of shock as Karan announced that Sumbul is evicted from the house. The latter had happy tears in her eyes as she didn’t want anyone else leaving the house because of the mistakes she made in the last task. “Main khush hoon ke me jaa rahi hu and mere galti ke wajah se koi aur nahi jaa raha," she added. The actress said that she wanted to leave the house happily and did not want anyone to cry.
Host Karan Johar also praised the actress for coming so far in the journey at the age of 19. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got sad after the actress left. They then bid farewell to the actress. Shiv said that Sumbul is a younger sister to her and he will miss her a lot. Towards the end of the episode, we saw Archana and Shalin got into a fight over the elimination and last nomination task.
Update on Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 began on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants. At present, the contestants of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is slated on February 12.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan slam Sumbul Touqeer; Is the Mandali breaking?
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more