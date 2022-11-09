Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer gets into a fight with Shalin Bhanot; 5 times friends turned enemies in the house

Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang in October and it has become one of the most-watched shows. The present season of the show comprises some of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. There have been bonds formed between contestants in the house over the past weeks. But as time passes, the dynamics between the contestants are also changing. In the recent episode, Sumbul Touqeer and her friend Shalin Bhanot had a massive showdown.

In the episode, the house captain Abdu Rozik saves Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan from the nominations. The other contestants had to take part in the elimination task, where they had to get the maximum number of roses to save themselves from elimination. Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta and Gautam Singh Vig were the three contestants who were called onto the stage to defend themselves. Tina said that Sumbul wanted to go home so she should be allowed. On the other hand, regarding Gautam, she said that he was not a fair captain. The contestants had to give them roses. Sumbul received only one rose, which was from Shalin Bhanot.

Sumbul Touqeer's fight with Shalin Bhanot

Abdu approached Sumbul and tells her to be vigilant of her friendship after Shalin gave her one rose. Later Sumbul got very angry over Shalin’s behaviour when he came to talk to her. She told him that she gave him many roses so he can be saved, and in return, he only gave her one rose. She told him that he has only one friend and that is Tina Datta. She was also hurt when Tina said that Sumbul wanted to go home, as she had only told them about it in her vulnerable state. She was seen getting teary-eyed as she said Shalin has never stood by her and so their friendship is over.

As we talk about good friends becoming enemies in the Bigg Boss house, there have been numerous such incidents in past seasons as well. Here is a list of 5 popular contestants who went from being friends to enemies during their stay on the show.