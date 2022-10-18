Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer gets voted as least active contestant; Shalin Bhanot tries to pacify her

In the promo, Gori is seen asking Archana, ‘Who threw avocado?’ Archana says she didn’t. Soon, the two get into a massive fight, where Archana with one finger touches Gori and screams. Archana asks her, “Why are you barking?” Gori replies, “I will bark.”

Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang on October 1 and the contestants are seen playing their game for winning the season. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori get into a major fight. The promo of the upcoming episode of the shows Gori getting into a fight with Archana

Archana swears on her mother saying she did not throw avocado. Along with other housemates, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary comes and intervenes in between and tells Gori to not blame her. Soon, the two start throwing water at each other. In between all this, Priyanka gets hurt and blames Gori for touching her. Priyanka tells her, “Mere se pange mat le.”

Later, the episode will also see Bigg Boss asks the contestants to name two people, whose contribution to the game has been the least. Most of them took the names of Manya Singh and Sumbul Touqeer.

Shalin and Tina also take Sumbul’s name. However, Shalin later tells Tina that he feels bad that the majority have taken Sumbul’s name. Tina tells him that he shouldn’t blame himself for Sumbul’s fate in the house.

He calls Sumbul and tries to pacify her saying that he will stand by her and support her. He tells her, “It will be the worst day for me if you go out. I don’t care what others say but I want to stand with you now.” However, Tina tells him that now she will only do what he says.

