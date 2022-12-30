Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer vows to never cry again after Shalin Bhanot calls her 'weak'

Bigg Boss 16 brings new twists and turns every day. In the latest episode, the friends-turned-foes Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot get into an ugly spat. On day 90 in the house, Shalin was having a conversation with Tina Datta and Captain Shiv Thakare after the latter saved Sumbul from the nominations. While having a conversation, Shalin who was unhappy with Shiv's decision to save Sumbul said that the latter's involvement in the game is less as compared to the other contestants. Sumbul intervened and said, "In which world are you living? My involvement in the game was less than four weeks back. No one ever told me that I'm a weak contestant".



Shalin reverted saying, "You yourself tell us about your involvement in the game. Your involvement isn't there. Your strong nature is not coming out. You're weak, even Bigg Boss thinks so". Sumbul lost her calm and confronted Shalin about calling her weak. She said, "You are telling me that I'm weak on my face. I'm not weak. My father told me to fight because he knew that I'm strong. Who are you to decide that I'm weak or not? No one has any right to say that, keep that in mind". The fight took an ugly turn and Shalin mocked Sumbul for being a crybaby and asked her to not cry again. The actress who was hurt by Shalin's statement vowed to never cry again and said, "I'm not crying, I will not cry. Kabhi kisi ko itna mat rulaana ki uski aakhon ka paani hi sookh jaaye. Sumbul will never cry again".