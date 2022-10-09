Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's father opens up on her growing closeness with Shalin Bhanot

In a recent interview with Times Now, when Sumbul Touqeer's father was asked about Shalin Bhanot and what he thinks about Sumbul's bond with him, he revealed that he never knew Shalin but now has started to know about him. Talking about Sumbul's friendship with him, her father revealed that before entering Bigg Boss' house Sumbul told him that she is not going to 'shaadi.com' to find someone a suitable match instead she is going to play the game.

Bigg Boss 16 , hosted by Salman Khan, has an interesting ensemble of contestants who are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audiences by just being themselves. Having said that, Television's popular actress Sumbul Touqeer, who was last seen in Imlie, has also participated in the 16th season of Bigg Boss. Sumbul received a great response from the viewers in the initial episodes of the show. In Bigg Boss 16 house, we see Sumbul interacting with most of them but sharing a great friendship with actor Shalin Bhanot, and both are often seen together inside the house.

Sumbul's father further shared that whatever she is doing and whatever her plan is, she has the liberty to do it. He mentioned, "If on such a small thing we talk about bringing her back, all that I've told her and the poem I wrote, go in vain." Sumbul's father also mentioned that if she is playing a game and makes a mistake she will eventually learn from it as he won't be there with her everywhere to guide her. He added, "That's why I am not tensed, and when people are concerned about her, I feel good that everyone cares about her so much."

For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul's friendship has been creating a lot of buzz lately. The two are often seen together, and not only viewers but even their housemates think that something is brewing between the two. In one of the episodes, Tina Datta questioned Shalin about his growing bond with Sumbul, to which the actor got shocked and refused, saying that Sumbul is still a child.

The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started from Saturday, October 1, and will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

