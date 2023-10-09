Bigg Boss 16 THROWBACK: When Archana Gautam and Shiv' Thakare's verbal spats escalated to physical brawls

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows on Indian television. The show hosted by Salman Khan has garnered a lot of attention from viewers. Inmates fighting over petty things and intervening in each other's personal matters has been a daily dose of fun for the audiences, season after season. With the new season coming up this weekend, fans are super excited about the show. In the previous season, inside the Bigg Boss house, there were many verbal spats between the contestants. These conflicts led to controversies and social media trends were created in support of them.

There has been one of the fights between Archana and Shiv that went viral on all social media platforms and created a controversy.

Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare verbal spat turns into a physical brawl

On Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam had many fights inside the house; whether it was with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka, or Soundarya Sharma. Every day she had some arguments with the inmates. In one of the episodes, Priyanka and Archana were seen arguing when Shiv intervened in their conversation.

Archana was simply telling him to stay out of it. she was seen telling him that she was not interested in talking to him but he took the name of Didi (Priyanka Gandhi) which angered her and she went on to hold Shiv's throat. Then everybody started to intervene in their matter. Nimrit separated them and they collectively demanded the eviction of Archana from the show. Shalin shows Bigg Boss that there were nail marks on his neck and Archana held his throat. Later in the show, Bigg Boss takes her out of the house but she returns as a wildcard.

In one of the episodes, it is seen that the mandali decided to provoke Archana into making a wrong move so that she does something and is evicted. In Shanivaar ka Vaar, Salman Khan was disappointed by Shiv's dirty games and warned him to play fairly.

About Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan won the winner's trophy. Shiv Thakare became the first runner-up. The show, Bigg Boss 16 featured Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig were seen to last in the game. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.

