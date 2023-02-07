Bigg Boss 16: Times when Priyanka Chahar Choudhary expressed love for Ankit Gupta

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are among the most popular celebrities in the showbiz world and enjoy a massive fan following. Known for their stint in the popular show Udaariyaan, Ankit and Priyanka have had illustrious careers in the telly sector and are popular among the masses. Their fans root for them ardently and fondly address them as PriyAnkit. Both even entered Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and their bond became the talk of the town. Ankit was praised by the audience for being a supportive friend and was tremendously loved for his calm demeanor. Whereas, Priyanka is hailed by the audience for her strong point of view and 'muddas'. Ankit and Priyanka never failed to prove their loyalty to each other and always stood by one another like solid pillars. During Ankit's stint, he often took a stand for Priyanka and gave befitting replies during ugly fights to contestants who went against his friend. After his eviction, ardent fans were missing their bond and their favorite PriyAnkit. Fans were remembering precious moments of them and their reels went viral on social media. In the show, fans also witnessed Priyanka's immense love for Ankit and there were several times when they showcased their bond.

Here are times Priyanka Chahar Choudhary expressed love for Ankit Gupta:

Priyanka expresses her love: During their stint in Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were often called out for being too supportive of each other. In every argument, the two lovebirds stood as a strong pillar for each other. However, their unity and friendship sailed all the ups and downs. When once Shekar Suman questioned their equation, Priyanka expressed her love for her and said, "Yeh mera hai, mei usko mere pass hi rakhungi. Agar yeh jaane ki koshish karega toh nahi jaane dungi."

Priyanka confessing love for Ankit: In a promo clip of Bigg Boss 16, PriyAnkit are seen expressing how they feel for each other. The video first shows the actress confessing to Ankit that she wants to stay with him forever. Priyanka says “Mai ladke tujhse pyaar karna chhod dungi? Main sochti hoon ki main humesha tere saath rahu." To this, Ankit Gupta replies, “Tu yeh dikha rahi hai ki main galat hoon, tum attached ho to main bhi attached hoon." However, when Priyanka Chahar Choudhary tells Ankit Gupta that they have grown closer just because they are staying together in the Bigg Boss house, the actor denies it. He says, “Hona padta hoga, yeh sab is not a thing, it's my choice.” The promo clip also features the duo painting the Bigg Boss house red with their romantic dance.

Convincing each other after a fight: After having a heated argument, Priyanka and Ankit couldn’t stay apart for long and sorted things out. Ankit went and hugged Priyanka asking her to spit anger as well. Priyanka then expressed her feelings about the same to him. The actress asked him why he didn't come earlier to which he said he wanted to but he felt she would find it fake. "Tu bolti phir dikhawe ke lie aagya,” he added. Priyanka further said, "That’s the point, you don’t know me enough.. me tere ek hug se maan ne wali bandi hu." The two get cosy and share a hug. Priyanka then said, “I wanted to come and give you a kiss on the forehead but I couldn’t." Ankit asks her if she didn’t come because of her ego. Priyanka disagrees and tells him that she wanted to give him his space. The two hugged it out and shared some romantic moments together.

Bigg Boss 16 update: After entertaining the audience for four months, Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16 will soon draw its curtain. The show started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants, and airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is slated to happen on February 12.

