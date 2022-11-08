Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot feel betrayed by Sumbul Touqeer’s actions

Bigg Boss 16 is presently one of the most popular shows on telly screens. The present season comprises some of the highly reknowned names in the entertainment industry. Salman Khan hosted show is providing lots of entertaining content to the audience and it is due to the high quotient of action and drama. While there are some group formations in the house, the dynamics between the contestants seem to be changing as more than four weeks have passed. In the recent episode, Tina Datta was seen losing calm over Sumbul Touqeer over her decision in a task.

In the recent episode, the contestants were given a task in which they had to make a list of ten food items they want for themselves from the food items list provided by Bigg Boss 16. After all the contestant made their list, Bigg Boss introduced a twist that only a few of the contestants’ food items will be given and also is based on the choice of the delivery person. Sumbul Touqeer, who is seen hanging with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, was made one of the delivery persons. She was asked to choose between the food items of Tina Datta and Sajid Khan. After giving much thought to it, she decided to deliver food to Sajid Khan.

Sumbul chooses Sajid Khan over Tina Datta

On being asked to give a reason for her decision, she told Bigg Boss that Sajid Khan has medical issues so she gave food to him. Tina Datta was shocked by her action and told her that even she is unwell since the morning. Sumbul says she decided to not choose Tina because she is bossy during her kitchen duties. Tina and Shalin Bhanot are stunned by her reason. Tina was later seen getting very angry at Sumbul’s decision, as she told Shalin that she has always supported Sumbul and how they are getting paid for their actions. She told Shalin that he always kept her close and now she proved her loyalties to Sajid Khan and not them.

Shalin gets angry with Sumbul Touqeer

She called Sumbul and asked her to justify her decision, Sumbul shared that she wanted to choose Sajid because of his health issues. Shalin Bhanot gets angry at her and tells her that Tina has always stood by her, even when Archana spoke nonsense about her father, and Sumbul’s decision was wrong. Sumbul became shocked by Shalin’s actions and went out of the bedroom.

Tina Datta asks Abdu to change her kitchen duties

Later Tina Datta was seen talking to Sumbul alone and asked her why she felt Tina was bossy. She also asked her to tell me what she is feeling. Sumbul shared that she is often unable to share her feelings and she has been feeling that way for some time now. Tina Datta tells house captain Abdu to change her lunch and dinner duties and said she would do breakfast and any other duty which does not include Sumbul.