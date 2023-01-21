Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta cries inconsolably after Salman Khan grills her; Says, 'I want to go home'

Salman questioned Tina and asked if Shalin tried to team up with her before the season began to bag the trophy, then why she waited for 15 weeks to expose Shalin's actions. As soon as the host started questioning her, Tina felt targeted and started crying. Everyone tried to console her but she kept crying and requested Salman to let her leave the house as she doesn't want to stay anymore.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, host Salman Khan asked about Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's big fight which happened a few days ago. The host shed some light on Tina's conversation with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary about Shalin. Salman mentioned how Tina told Priyanka that before coming into the Bigg Boss house, Shalin messaged her and asked her to play the game together. He further revealed that Tina also mentioned that Shalin asked her to give some very personal things which left everyone shocked.

Salman Khan bashes Shalin Bhanot

Salman Khan also bashed Shalin for trying to throw dirt on Tina by implying that she hops on from one man to another in order to get ahead in the game. Instead of apologising, Shalin tells him that what he said earlier is a fact and emphasised how Tina uses men to get ahead in the game. Salman slammed him and asked if he has a 'brain' or not. Shalin tried to defend himself by saying that Tina spoke ill about his ex-wife Daljeit. Salman loses his cool and told Shalin that even though he knows a lot of things about Daljeit and him but he doesn't bring it up. He further said that if he starts bringing up Shalin's personal matters, he will be f--ked.

Ex-contestants Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik graced the show

For the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, ex-contestants Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik graced the show. Both the ex-contestants host their 'Long son-Short son' talk show with Salman. They asked the host to assign each contestant the most suitable title of his films. While Sumbul Touqeer earns the title 'Wanted', Shalin Bhanot got 'Tubelight'. Priyanka, Tina, and Soundarya Sharma earned the titles of 'Jai Ho', 'Humne Pyaar Kyu Kiya', and 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun' respectively. When Sajid Khan asked for a title for Abdu, the Bollywood actor replied 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge'.

