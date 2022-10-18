Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta gets emotional after an intense conversation with Shalin Bhanot; Latter reacts

Bigg Boss , hosted by megastar Salman Khan, is getting more intense and interesting with each passing day. It has just been a couple of days since the participants entered the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss 16, and a lot of fights, arguments, and disagreements have already taken place in the Bigg Boss house. From eviction to captaincy tasks, the long run for the race has begun and all are giving their level best to survive in the show. Amongst all the top-notch contestants, actors Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are also participants of Bigg Boss 16.

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are seen getting close day by day and have become good friends. Shalin confessed his feelings to Tina and both share a great bond which is visible to the audience. In tonight's episode, we see Tina Datta gets emotional after an intense conversation with Shalin Bhanot. Shalin says, "If we have no trust, let's play the game. The only place I am little weak is my heart." Tina replies, "I was the one who is getting hurt. I am upset." Shalin then tells her, "My name is Shalin, call me Shalin. You have lost the right to call me Sha." After Shalin's statement, Tina screams and starts to cry. It will be interesting to see whether this conversation affects their bond or not.

For the uninitiated, the present house captain of the show is Shiv Thakare. Shiv had locked horns with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the captaincy task. Shiv was then declared the winner of the task by 'Sanchaalak' Gautam Singh Vig.

About Bigg Boss 16:

The show witnessed its first elimination and popular actress Sreejita De has been evicted in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode. Now, the contestants locked in Bigg Boss's house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on Saturday, October 1, and will air every weekday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

