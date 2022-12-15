Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta says Shalin Bhanot is not worthy of being her boyfriend

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have been quarreling ever since the latter came back to the house post Shalin had to make a decision between saving either Tina or Sumbul Touqeer from the nominations or saving the prize money. He took everyone by surprise when he chose the money instead of his so-called best friend.

Tina and Shalin have been having their regular talks with Vikas Manaktala’s presence and involvement in their arguments. Tina accused Shalin of always walking away from her and arguments instead of solving them. She also questioned how he let her go away so easily even though he keeps telling her that he is always loyal to her and is ready to make any sacrifice for her.

Shalin’s justification

Shalin also said that Tina always keeps testing and challenging their friendship from his end even though he has done everything for her and doesn’t care about people’s comments. Tina brought up the point to Vikas that Shalin had once also told her that Soundarya Sharma is way better than her. Shalin defended himself saying that he told that out of anger. Tina and Shalin proceeded to get into a heated argument. Shalin stated that she has no guts to even declare whether he’s her boyfriend or not. Tina yelled and declared that he is not her boyfriend and won’t ever be because he was not worthy of it. She also told him that because of his aggressiveness, no other girl also would be willing to be his girlfriend as this behaviour is going to get him nowhere. Post this argument, their discussion continued. By the end of the episode of the 74th day, Shalin was evidently angry with Tina. Their relationship dynamics inside the house right now is something debatable.

