Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta slams Shalin Bhanot for not keeping his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's dignity; Says THIS

Bigg Boss 16 is slowly edging to its finale week, and the long race to survive till the last is on in full swing. Bigg Boss recently announced the Ticket to Finale week, and the contestants are seen gearing up for the competition. Recently in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, it was seen that Sandiip Sikcand and journalist Dibang shared the stage with host Salman Khan. The duo grilled Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot over their relationship and even compared them with fake plastic flowers. Since then Shalin and Tina are not on good terms and are constantly seen arguing over house matters.

In an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, it will be seen that contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, who are now at loggerheads will get involved in a war of wards. The argument starts with Tina and Priyanka Choudhary blaming Shalin for betraying. For the unversed, when recently Bigg Boss appointed Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the new house captain and gave her a ticket to the finale, Shalin was seen plotting strategies to depose Nimrit's captaincy. However, now Shalin is seen siding with Nimrit and allowing her to continue her captaincy.

Furious with Shalin's behavior, Tina says to Shalin, "Tum Dogle ho." Shalin then replies, "Pure Hindustan ko dikhayi deta hai kaun dogla hai. Aapse ek ladka khatam hota hai toh aap dusre ladke ko chipakne jaate ho." Tina then slams Shalin for not keeping his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's dignity and says, "Tum bolte ho tum ladki ki izzat karte ho, tumne toh apne biwi ka bhi dignity nahi rakha hai."

Update on Bigg Boss 16:

Recently in a shocking turn of events, Abdu Rozik took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 and broke many hearts. Shiv Thakare, Nirmit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan, and Saji Khan were seen crying inconsolably over Abdu's exit. Soon in the next episode, Sajid Khan was also seen taking an exit from the show midway owing to professional commitments.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM. At present, the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, and Priyanka Choudhary. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.