Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's mother lashes out at Sumbul Touqeer's father for his offensive comment - WATCH
After Shalin Bhanot's father, Tina Datta's mother has slammed Sumbul Touqeer's father for his abusive language towards her daughter.
Bigg Boss 16's Weekend Ka Vaar episode often grabs several eyeballs as host Salman Khan schools contestants for their unacceptable behavior throughout the week. In the last episode, Shukravaar Salman called out Sumbul Touqeer for her 'obsessive' behavior toward Shalin Bhanot. In the next episode, Sumbul was called into the confession room and she got a chance to talk to her father, Touqeer Khan. During their conversation, Sumbul's father lashed out at Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot for their intentions and passed some offensive comments on them.
Tina Datta's mother slams Sumbul Touqeer's father:
Sumbul Touqeer's father's words have not gone down well with Shalin Bhanot's father and Tina Datta's mother. Today, Tina Datta's Instagram handle shared a video of Tina's mother, Madhumita Datta calling out Sumbul's father for using abusive language against Tina on national TV. In the video, Tina's mother expresses that like other contestants' parents, she didn’t get an opportunity to go and share her views on TV, so she chose the social media medium to slam Sumbul's father.
Tina Datta's mother says, "Meri beti ko national TV pe gaaliya dena, uske papa bol rahe hai uske muu pe laat maaro, ye kaunse shabd hai. Kisne hakk diya aise bolne ke liye. Aap hote kon ho meri beti ko gaaliya dene ke liye. Agar aapki beti galat jaa rhi hai toh iska matlab aap meri beti ko gaaliya doge. Kya yehi hai maa baap ka farz? She further gets emotional and adds, "Mei chahti hu aap sabhi sochiye muje kitna bura lag rha hoga, ek maa ko jiski beti ke baare mei itna galat aur gand shabhd bola gaya ho."
Watch the video here-
Prior to this, Shalin Bhanot's father slammed Sumbul's father for passing offensive comments on his son. He called his comments very cheap and added that such remarks are unacceptable.
The evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Gautam Singh Vig. Watch Bigg Boss 16 Monday to Friday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.
