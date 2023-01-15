Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's mother slams Srejita De for her 'housebreaker' remark

In one of the episodes when Sreejita De returned as a wild card contestant on the show, she passed some comments on Tina Datta that have not gone down well with Tina's mother Madhumita Datta. In a conversation with Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De said, "Mei iss ladki ko itne achese jaanti hu jitna koi nahi jaan sakta. I know her so well Bohot logo ke ghar todne ki koshish kari hai. Khudka ghar isiliye kabhi nahi basa paayi. She is so lonely" Sreejita also called Tina 'saddist' and said, "Ladko se usse koi problem nahi hai. Ladko se sirf usse attention chahiye. Itni andar jealousy, negativity hai."

Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the top-rated non-fiction entertaining shows, and there are definitely no second thoughts about it. Speaking about the show and its contestants, this season, the show has several well-known faces including many top-notch actresses. One of the actresses who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 16 has been making headlines not for her eviction but for her statement. For the unversed, Sreejita De had to bid adieu to the show last week. Before entering Bigg Boss 16, Sreejita De and another Bigg Boss 16 contestant and actress Tina Datta have been at loggerheads.

In a chat with India Today.in, Tina's mother, Madhumita Datta, has now slammed Sreejita De for her 'housebreaker' remark. Madhumita said, "Sreejita said Tina broke a lot of homes, and if Tina has indeed broken homes, toh vo log bhi toh bahar aayenge na." She further added that Sreejita always said that she is not friends with Tina, and Tina has already said that they are friends. Tina's mother says that Sreejita can only comment on Tina if she is friends with her and if they share everything. Madhumita further added, "If I had scolded her (Sreejita) ya 2 baatein sunayi hoti, toh kya milta mujhe? Kuch nahi milne wala. Jo jawab usko dena hai vo bahar aake de. Because Tina's father wants an answer. That day itself, her father said he needed an answer with proof."

Sreejita also said that Tina can't stay without a guy, and commenting on this Tina's mother revealed that Sreejita's mom would visit her house and they were good friends. Tina's mother further added that Sreejita's mom knows Tina very well and how she is. Madhumita also said Tina switches off her phone after 10 pm and questions that if she can't be with a guy then Why has she (Tina) been single for years? and Why does she want to have an arranged marriage? This is not the first time Tina's mother raised her voice supporting her daughter. Earlier too when Sumbul Touqeer's father lashed out at Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot for their intentions and passed some offensive comments on them, Tina's mother Madhumita slammed Sumbul's father and questioned him for using abusive language on national TV.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when Sreejita De's fiance Michael Blohm-Pape was questioned about Sreejita and Tina's equation. Speaking on it, he said, "Of course, you could feel some cold vibes between them, especially in the first two weeks, which was quite evident. But I honestly somehow feel that it’s now good to see them treating each other with respect. They are seen more with each other these days. I think the audience also likes that, but let’s see where things are going."

Speaking about Sreejita De and Tina Datta, both actresses played the role of sisters in the television show, Uttaran. Their bond was much talked about, and while Tina maintains that they have remained close friends and are more like a family, Sreejita, on the contrary, says that they have never been friends. Earlier when Sreejita was evicted from Bigg Boss 16, she managed to watch a few episodes of Bigg Boss 16. Sreejita was shocked to see Tina Datta talk ill about her. Speaking about the same, Sreejita told Pinkvilla, "The only equation which I can have with her is just giving it back to her. Honestly, if given a chance to go back in the house and if she still survives then, I would just ask her because as I am out, I am getting to see what all she spoke behind my back. I will just ask her, 'Why are you f****ng insecure about me and why the hell are you talking so much nonsense about me'."

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM. At present, the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, and Priyanka Choudhary. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.