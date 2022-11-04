Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s pet passes away; 5 Memorable moments of the actress with her fur baby

Tina Datta is a highly reckoned name in the telly industry. The gorgeous actress rose to fame with the show Uttaran. The actress is among the most fashionable names in the industry. The actress often shares stunning pictures of herself on social media. The actress is presently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, and she is one of the strongest contestants on the show. The actress was seen feeling emotional in the last few days as her pet was unwell for the past some days. As per recent updates, her dog has passed away and Tina Datta has taken a temporary exit from the show. Here are some beautiful memories of Tina Datta with her pet Rani.

Tina Datta’s companion in city Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta recently lost her fur baby Rani. Tina Datta is very close to her pets and she shared that she lived in the city alone with her two pets. Tina had named her pets Rani and Bruno. The actress was very attached to Rani and she was seen getting emotional in the house when she was told that Rani was unwell.

A warm hug Tina Datta loved to spend time with her pet dog Rani. She used to play with her and take for a walk and shower love at her. Here she is seen hugging Rani as they pose for a click.

Going out with her pets The actress also loved to take her pet for outings. Here she is seen taking them to a pet friendly restautant where they enjoyed the scruptuoius meal.

Sweet morning routine Tina Datta has an adorable morning routine, where she is seen lying on bed next to her fur baby Rani and wakes her up with a soft kiss on its back.

Her pet’s excitement to see her Tina is very happy to see her pets get very excited whenever she returns home from work. The jump up towards her and lick her hand with joy.

