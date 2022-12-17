Bigg Boss 16 to get extended till February 2023; Check out details here

Bigg Boss is one show that has been entertaining the audience for almost two decades now. The show has a massive fan following and there are many loyal fans who have been watching the show since the first season. The show gets a large amount of traction because it showcases a bouquet of emotions like joy, sorrow, love, friendship, hatred, anger, trust and much more in a short span of a few months. In situations, when the show gets appreciated and watched in large numbers then the makers of the show extend it further to keep the audience entertained. There is good news for the fans of Bigg Boss 16, the show is getting extended.

As per the latest reports, Bigg Boss made an announcement to the contestants of the show, that the season will be extended by two months. The show will go on till 12 February 2023. The previous season was also extended by two weeks owing to the high viewership and the entertaining content. The finale of the season was conducted on 31st December. The winner for the season was Tejasswi Prakash. Bigg Boss 16 has been the top entertainer since the start of the show. As the show gets an extension till February, it will be interesting to see the new twists and turns in the season.

Bigg Boss 16

The show has been grabbing eyeballs since the start. Over the past weeks, numerous contestants of the season have proved to be strong contenders for the winning trophy. Some prominent names in the show include Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chaudhary, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer and more. The contestants are seen giving a tough fight to one another in tasks and nominations, which has made the game all the more interesting.