Bigg Boss 16: Top 5 contestants’ first press meet, audience asks controversial questions

Bigg Boss 16, one of the most popular and debated shows on Indian television, is coming to an end. After four months of intense drama, controversies, arguments, and challenges, the audience will see the winner lifting the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. As the show is nearing its end, it is becoming even more interesting, and the top 5 contestants - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam are going to attend their first press meet today. They will face the audience and answer challenging questions.

In a promo video released by Colors TV, we see the finalists appearing for a press meet. The audience takes their chance and asks the contestants controversial questions about their housemates. A woman asks Shiv, whether Sajid Khan was a director inside the house controlling the moves of the actor since after the former’s exit from the house, Shiv’s appearance and interactions have become limited.