Bigg Boss 16: Top 5 contestants’ first press meet, audience asks controversial questions
With only a few days left for Bigg Boss 16 finale, the top 5 contestants are to attend a press meet today for the first time and interact with the audience.
Bigg Boss 16, one of the most popular and debated shows on Indian television, is coming to an end. After four months of intense drama, controversies, arguments, and challenges, the audience will see the winner lifting the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. As the show is nearing its end, it is becoming even more interesting, and the top 5 contestants - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam are going to attend their first press meet today. They will face the audience and answer challenging questions.
In a promo video released by Colors TV, we see the finalists appearing for a press meet. The audience takes their chance and asks the contestants controversial questions about their housemates. A woman asks Shiv, whether Sajid Khan was a director inside the house controlling the moves of the actor since after the former’s exit from the house, Shiv’s appearance and interactions have become limited.
Another young audience asks Archana Gautam, “You end up fighting with everybody who shares an opinion with you. You want to become a politician, but a politician has to face a lot of trolls and criticism, so can you handle that?” Other contestants also face questions about their weaknesses. The promo gives us a lot of insights into the lives of the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house.
As the tensions are already increasing with only a few days left for the show, it is safe to assume the questions raised by the audience will further spark the fire inside the house.
Watch the promo here:
Bigg Boss 16 update
Bigg Boss 16 first aired on October 1, 2022, with 17 contestants. After entertaining the audience for four months, the Salman Khan-hosted show will soon draw its curtains. With Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s eviction last week, the show got its top 5 final contestants. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is slated to be held this weekend, on February 11 and 12.
