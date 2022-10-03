Bigg Boss 16 Twitter Reactions: Fans praise Sumbul Touqeer for speaking up as Gautam Singh Vig, MC Stan fought
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 1.
Bigg Boss 16, touted as the most popular reality show, has begun. The audiences have already started extending their love and support to their favorite contestants. After the premiere episode, the audience watched a glimpse of the first day of the contestants in Bigg Boss house. From fights to fun, the viewers witnessed it all and have already selected their favourite contestants and are rooting for them.
Today, many Twitter users took to their respective handles and expressed their thoughts regarding their favourite contestants. The two youngest contestants Sumbul Touqeer (19) and Abdu Rozik (18) have already carved a space in fans' hearts with their conduct. Twitteri hailed Sumbul Touqeer for taking a stand and stating her opinion during Gautam Singh Vig and MC Stan's fight. Netizens have called her 'mature' and 'sensible' compared to the other contestants.
Take a look at fans' reactions:
For the unversed, in the second episode of Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, the first captain of the house, is told to assign tasks to everyone. During this, when the contestants discussed their respective assigned work, Gautam Singh Vig and MC Stan get involved in a dispute. Gautam is seen stating that he washed the utensils at the assigned time and questions MC Stan about why is he delaying his work for the next day. During this, they both argue and blame one another. Later, the other contestants convince them to talk, and they end up solving their argument.
About Bigg Boss 16:
The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started airing from Saturday, October 1 and will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
