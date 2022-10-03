Bigg Boss 16 Twitter Reactions: Fans praise Sumbul Touqeer for speaking up as Gautam Singh Vig, MC Stan fought

Bigg Boss 16, touted as the most popular reality show, has begun. The audiences have already started extending their love and support to their favorite contestants. After the premiere episode, the audience watched a glimpse of the first day of the contestants in Bigg Boss house. From fights to fun, the viewers witnessed it all and have already selected their favourite contestants and are rooting for them.

Today, many Twitter users took to their respective handles and expressed their thoughts regarding their favourite contestants. The two youngest contestants Sumbul Touqeer (19) and Abdu Rozik (18) have already carved a space in fans' hearts with their conduct. Twitteri hailed Sumbul Touqeer for taking a stand and stating her opinion during Gautam Singh Vig and MC Stan's fight. Netizens have called her 'mature' and 'sensible' compared to the other contestants.