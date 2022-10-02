Bigg Boss 16 Twitter Reactions: Netizens love Abdu Rozik's cuteness and praise Sumbul Touqeer for being 'real'
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 1.
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, began with a bang, and many well-known personalities and fresh faces have been roped in to get locked in Bigg Boss' lavish house. The grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16 aired on October 1 and fans witnessed the spectacular entry of the contestant. These contestants even set the stage on fire with their performance and their fun banter with host Salman Khan was also liked by the viewers.
Fans have taken to their respective Twitter handles and have shared their opinions about the first episode of the show, and also about their favorite contestants. Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer, who is now a contestant in Bigg Boss 16, is receiving immense love from the netizens for being real and unique. Some even think that the actress will definitely reach the finale of the show. Along with this, another contestant who is getting showered with love from the netizens is Abdu Rozik. He has already created a huge fandom for him in the first episode itself.
See fans' reaction for Sumbul and Abdu
About Bigg Boss 16:
The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori, and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM. Bigg Boss 16 will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
