Bigg Boss 16: Vindu Dara Singh lauds Archana Gautam, says 'She knows the game politics, uses it well'

Popular Bigg Boss contestant and former Bigg Boss season winner, Vindu Dara Singh will be on the show. He was the winner of season 3 of the show and shares quite a good camaraderie with the host Salman Khan. He had visited the show for various seasons, and for this season, he will be seen supporting Archana Gautam.

Bigg Boss season 16 is one of the most popular reality shows which is hosted by Salman Khan . The fans eagerly wait every year for the show. Bigg Boss has been a fan-favourite show for a long time and enjoys a massive fan following owing to its unique concept. Every season audiences see many well-known celebrities turning into contestants for this show. Amongst them, only the toughest and the smartest contestant emerges as the winner by passing all the eliminations. For this season, the weekend episode has been shifted from Saturday and Sunday to Friday and Saturday. In the upcoming episode, there will be a surprise guest on the show.

On the show, he revealed that while there can be only one Rakhi Sawant, the only person who has the qualities to match her entertainment level that has to be Archana Gautam. She is the only one ruling the entire show.

Vindu Dara Singh supports Archana Gautam

Talking about the same, he said, “Rakhi Sawant cannot be replaced, she’s the one and only. But Archana Gautam is a true entertainer. She is a politician, she knows all the game politics and uses that very well. Her voice can get very loud sometimes but she’s definitely rocking it in the show. I’m comparing her to Rakhi because just like her Archana is never out of topic she always has some content to give the audience.”

Vindu Dara Singh remembers Raju Srivastava

He will also be seen remembering the late comedian Raju Srivastava. He will sing a song taught to him by Raju and also dance as a tribute to the comedy star. They were seen together in Bigg Boss 3 as contestants.

Apart from Vindu Dara Singh, the show will also be graced by actors from the movie Phone Bhoot, including Katrina Kaif, Siddharth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina will also be playing some entertaining games with Salman Khan and they will also dance together to her song Tip Tip Barsa Pani.