Bigg Boss 16: Was Archana Gautam’s eviction strategically planned by Shiv Thakare?

Bigg Boss 16 house has become the house of controversies from the start of the show. As the show has crossed 5 weeks, numerous contestants have channelled their aggression in the house for different reasons. Over the years, numerous times contestants had lost control over their aggression in the show and due to this, they were severely punished or eliminated from the show. In the recent episode also Archana Gautam lost control over her anger and was evicted by Bigg Boss. While we agree that such behaviour shall not be tolerated in the house, there are some points that indicate Shiv Thakare had provoked Archana.

In the recent episodes, it was seen Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam have been in a fight on and off. They left no stone unturned to put allegations on one another and say things to one another. In the previous episode, Shiv was seen talking to Sajid Khan and Nimrit, where he shared that he had understood the key points of Archana. He said that she is very touchy about her party and elections, and they have used that against her. He said that they have to speak a little about her party and her didi, and they let her get aggressive, while they remain calm. Others also agreed to her points.

Archana and Shiv Fight

Shiv also pointed out in the episode, that numerous times contestants have become violent in the house in the previous season and were evicted. He said that during his stay in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 also one such incident happened, where a contestant became violent and was evicted from the house. Later when he went into the kitchen, Archana told him very calmly to not drag her didi and her elections into the fight, but Shiv kept on fighting with her and instigated her to get angry. He also said something about her Didi, which made her lose her temper and she held him by his throat.