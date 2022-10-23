Bigg Boss 16, Weekend ka Vaar: Ankit Gupta hints at his feelings for Priyanka Choudhary
Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary dance on tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
It’s day 22 in Bigg Boss 16 house and the chemistry that’s being talked about besides Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s is Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary. When these two best friends entered the house on the first day of Bigg Boss, Salman was also taken aback by their chemistry and had teased them even though they claimed to be just “friends”.
In the first Weekend ka Vaar as well, Salman had complained that their chemistry was not seen as it was before. He questioned their friendship and Ankit decided to put in more effort to be active in the house. On this Weekend ka Vaar (Day 22), Karan Johar entered the house and started his own KJO party where he asked many contestants to do what he said as he is their guru. He questioned Nimrit about whom she will date, marry, and kill. Nimrit says she would date Shalin, kill Priyanka, and then marry Ankit.
Priyanka stated that Ankit will always be loyal to her and will not go to Nimrit no matter what. To this, Ankita also agreed. Karan then played a game of casting roles with them all and talked about one-sided love. He says that it goes without saying that it should be performed by Ankit and Priyanka. Ankit is given Anushka’s role and Priyanka is given Ranbir’s role from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ to dance on Channa Mereya. They both start dancing and Ankit lifts Priyanka in between leaving Karan surprised. Everyone admires their chemistry. Karan asks them why did they change the entire plot as it looks like even Ankit likes Priyanka but this movie is all about one-sided love. Ankit replies saying that in that movie both the leads had their own reasons to not be together but he doesn’t see a reason in his and Priyanka’s life to not be together as it’s not necessary that it stays one-sided between them as well. Everyone is stunned by his reply and Karan grins and teases him.
