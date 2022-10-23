Bigg Boss 16, Weekend ka Vaar: Ankit Gupta hints at his feelings for Priyanka Choudhary

It’s day 22 in Bigg Boss 16 house and the chemistry that’s being talked about besides Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s is Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary. When these two best friends entered the house on the first day of Bigg Boss, Salman was also taken aback by their chemistry and had teased them even though they claimed to be just “friends”.

In the first Weekend ka Vaar as well, Salman had complained that their chemistry was not seen as it was before. He questioned their friendship and Ankit decided to put in more effort to be active in the house. On this Weekend ka Vaar (Day 22), Karan Johar entered the house and started his own KJO party where he asked many contestants to do what he said as he is their guru. He questioned Nimrit about whom she will date, marry, and kill. Nimrit says she would date Shalin, kill Priyanka, and then marry Ankit.