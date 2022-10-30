Bigg Boss 16, Weekend ka Vaar: Gautam Singh Vig chooses captaincy over ration; Inmates furious
In this Shanivaar ka Vaar, Salman Khan is back again with the ‘Saam Dhaam Dand Bhed’. Salman Khan gave Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia an opportunity to shift into Shiv Thakare’s room at the cost of the ration, but she refuses. Gautam Singh Vig is also allowed to gain captaincy by giving up the entire house’s ration.
Gautam initially refuses but then agrees to give up the entire ration for the sake of his captaincy. The inmates are shocked by this decision and everyone starts questioning his humanity. Sajid Khan declares that now Gautam shall face his wrath, leaving Archana yelling at him. Nimrit calls his decision foolishness and Abdu also vents his frustration by yelling to boycott his captaincy.
Soundarya makes Gautam understand that he didn’t have to do this to prove his integrity just because people questioned it. She asks him to consider others’ medical conditions as well as it’s not right. Gautam’s decision makes Sajid break a bottle in anger. Gautam pleads to Bigg Boss to reverse his decision as he took an irrational decision in the heat of the moment. Bigg Boss refuses to reverse his decision and takes away all the ration from the house, leaving the contestants in despair. Salman then asks the housemates if they were questioning Gautam as he took this decision as an individual and prioritised captaincy over food for the other people. Gautam tries to justify his action but Salman asks him if he didn’t want the captaincy. Gautam agrees to wanting the captaincy. Salman congratulates him sarcastically and informs everyone that no one will be eliminated as they need to suffer a week for Gautam’s captaincy. Later, Katrina Kaif enters and plays a fun game with Salman Khan after which, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter recreate a scene from Andaaz Apna Apna. The leads of ‘Phone Bhoot’ enter the house and interact with the contestants, while making them do a task.
