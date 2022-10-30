Bigg Boss 16, Weekend ka Vaar: Gautam Singh Vig chooses captaincy over ration; Inmates furious

In this Shanivaar ka Vaar, Salman Khan is back again with the ‘Saam Dhaam Dand Bhed’. Salman Khan gave Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia an opportunity to shift into Shiv Thakare’s room at the cost of the ration, but she refuses. Gautam Singh Vig is also allowed to gain captaincy by giving up the entire house’s ration.

Gautam initially refuses but then agrees to give up the entire ration for the sake of his captaincy. The inmates are shocked by this decision and everyone starts questioning his humanity. Sajid Khan declares that now Gautam shall face his wrath, leaving Archana yelling at him. Nimrit calls his decision foolishness and Abdu also vents his frustration by yelling to boycott his captaincy.