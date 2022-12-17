Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Internet sensation and audience favourite Abdu Rozik eliminated from the show?

Bigg Boss 16 is presently one of the widely watched and highly popular reality shows on telly screens. The controversial reality show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. On every weekend episode, the host interacts with the contestants and analyses their performance over the last week. The weekend episode also includes the elimination of one of the nominated contestants for the week. Over the past months, the contestant Abdu Rozik had created a space in the hearts of people with his sweetness and entertainment factor. As per the recent promos, it seems like the internet sensation might get eliminated this weekend.

Abdul Rozik is a Tazakistan-based internet sensation, who is an excellent singer and performer. He is one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house and is known by the nickname of chota bhaijaan. The contestant has a wide fan following and is also loved by all the other contestants of the house. Abdu shares a strong friendship with Sajid Khan, who is a popular Bollywood director and producer. They also conduct a show together, named Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The star singer is also seen flirting with female contestants of the house and entertaining the audience with his cute activities. He also has a special friendship with the contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Is Abdu Rozik eliminated?

In a recent promo, it was seen that Bigg Boss announces that Abdul Rozik has to come out of the house. The contestant was seen getting emotional as he was in the house for more than two months. Other contestants of the house including Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Stan, etc. were also seen shocked upon hearing his name. Abdul was also seen hugging Shiv Thackare with whom he had formed a brotherhood in the past few months.



The captions of the promo read, ' See the weekend episode promo hereAbdu ko kehna padh raha hai gharwaalon ko alvida, kya aapko bhi unki bidaayi ko dekh kar lagg raha hai bura?’



