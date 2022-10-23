Bigg Boss 16, Weekend ka Vaar: Karan Johar schools Gori Nagori for her behaviour

Nimrit applies lipstick as a sign and starts the slogan ‘Archana go back’ indicating that they don’t want her as the captain. Archana tells Manya that her upbringing is reflected. Manya gets angry at her. Then, Gori keeps taunting Archana and then goes to the captain room and gets a dragon fruit, and starts eating in front of her. Archana gets annoyed and pushes the fruit aside.

Gori claims that she pushed her hand a lot and tries to enter the captain room but Archana tries to stop her. Gori goes out and tells to the camera that Archana got involved physically with her and asks Bigg Boss to take an action or she’ll cut her limbs. Later, Gori takes a dumbbell and tells she’ll use it on Archana if Bigg Boss doesn’t reply. Archana expresses her fear to Priyanka.