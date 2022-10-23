Bigg Boss 16, Weekend ka Vaar: Karan Johar schools Gori Nagori for her behaviour
Nimrit applies lipstick as a sign and starts the slogan ‘Archana go back’ indicating that they don’t want her as the captain. Archana tells Manya that her upbringing is reflected. Manya gets angry at her. Then, Gori keeps taunting Archana and then goes to the captain room and gets a dragon fruit, and starts eating in front of her. Archana gets annoyed and pushes the fruit aside.
Gori claims that she pushed her hand a lot and tries to enter the captain room but Archana tries to stop her. Gori goes out and tells to the camera that Archana got involved physically with her and asks Bigg Boss to take an action or she’ll cut her limbs. Later, Gori takes a dumbbell and tells she’ll use it on Archana if Bigg Boss doesn’t reply. Archana expresses her fear to Priyanka.
Karan Johar connects with them and states Salman Khan is unwell so he will host for the day. He asks Nimrit what would she do to stop someone from taking her chocolates. Nimrit tells she would’ve asked them not to. Karan reminds Gori that whatever is in captain’s room belongs to the captain alone. He questions why Archana is wrong. Gori says Archana pushed her. Karan states that she was the one who provoked her. Shiv tells that Archana uses bad words. Karan reminds Gori’s gestures are wrong as well and that she even threatened Bigg Boss that she’ll hit Archana with the dumbbell if he doesn’t take a decision. He asks everyone if this is right as it’s violence. Everyone says yes but Manya replies no. Karan gets surprised and takes a break. Karan enters the house and makes Gori understand that what she did is wrong. Gori apologises to Bigg Boss. Karan tells that Shalin reminds him of Rahul. Tina (Tina Dutta) and Anjali (Sumbul) were also present in the movie. He makes Tina and Shalin dance. Then, Ankit and Priyanka dance and everyone applauds their chemistry. Ankit gives a hint that unlike one-sided love in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, theirs can be two sided.