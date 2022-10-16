Bigg Boss 16, Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan tells Shalin Bhanot that his behaviour is ‘shameful’

Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer and Tina Dutta discuss what Sumbul’s father had told them the previous day. Tina states that she has always stood by Sumbul like an older sister. Shalin talks about how he has never disrespected her. Sumbul cries and tells them that they should stay away from her for their reputation’s sake. Later, Salman Khan connects the call with the contestants and notifies them that this evening won’t be simple.

After giving advice to Sumbul, he scolds Shalin for his absurd behaviour throughout the entire week. He questions him if he thinks it’s okay to smoke around in the garden area and then remove the mic and throw it off after an argument and rebel about everything that is asked of him to do. Shalin says that he was feeling very angry and low. Salman points out to the contestants that Shalin did not just break the rules of the house but also disrespected the medical professional who was called for his sake.