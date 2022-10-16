Bigg Boss 16, Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan tells Shalin Bhanot that his behaviour is ‘shameful’
Bigg Boss 16 has only made it to the second weekend and Salman Khan is already schooling Shalin Bhanot about his behaviour.
Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer and Tina Dutta discuss what Sumbul’s father had told them the previous day. Tina states that she has always stood by Sumbul like an older sister. Shalin talks about how he has never disrespected her. Sumbul cries and tells them that they should stay away from her for their reputation’s sake. Later, Salman Khan connects the call with the contestants and notifies them that this evening won’t be simple.
After giving advice to Sumbul, he scolds Shalin for his absurd behaviour throughout the entire week. He questions him if he thinks it’s okay to smoke around in the garden area and then remove the mic and throw it off after an argument and rebel about everything that is asked of him to do. Shalin says that he was feeling very angry and low. Salman points out to the contestants that Shalin did not just break the rules of the house but also disrespected the medical professional who was called for his sake.
He telecasts the video in which Shalin tells the doctor that he is not qualified to treat him and that he should tell the same to his team. The contestants get shocked seeing it. Shalin tries to justify himself by telling that he has a neurologist but Salman cuts him off by pointing out that no matter what it is not how anyone speaks to a doctor who was called for him. He mentions that his behaviour throughout the week has been very disappointing and he should be shameful about it as well. Shalin gets emotional and cries. He tells Salman that his head was hurting a lot. Salman mentions that that's why the doctor was called and asks him to never repeat this behaviour as the entire nation’s watching his actions and Shalin agrees.
