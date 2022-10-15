Bigg Boss 16, Weekend ka Vaar: Shalin Bhanot gives 'paltu' tag to Soundarya Sharma during a task
Salman Khan cheers the contestants by playing ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ song instead of the usual morning anthem. Everyone gets happy and surprised. He informs them that he will be their Bigg Boss for the day and keep an eye on them and their activities so they can’t escape him. He asks them to come to the activity area and tells them that there are various juices kept with the respective tags so the contestant can go and mix multiple tags if needed and give them to one other contestant to which the respective tags suit.
Everyone gets excited. He asks them to give an explanation as well. Sreejita is called by Gori, Sumbul calls Gori, Archana and Soundarya call each other and Salman comments that the kitchen queens are criticizing each other and can’t even stand each other. Stan calls Shalin, Priyanka and Nimrit call each other, and Shiv and Ankit call Shalin.
Sajid and Abdu vote for each other. Salman appreciates Nimrit and Priyanka for fighting out in the open. Gautam calls Shalin and everyone starts laughing. Shalin is surprised by Gautam’s decision and wonders what happened. Gautam tells that recently, Shalin has done a few incidents which have gotten on his nerves, and says that he really didn’t appreciate it. He makes him drink the juice. Salman tells that it’s Shalin’s turn and Shalin goes and calls Soundarya and everyone gets shocked. He tells that most of the juice has the 'paltu' tag because recently, she keeps flipping and isn’t on one side, a lot of members have noticed this as well and that’s something Gautam isn’t able to see. Later, Archana exclaims how shocked she was when Shalin voted for Soundarya and made her day. Soundarya states that Shalin’s male ego has been hurt and that’s why he’s trying to fix things by putting the blame on her.
