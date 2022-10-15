Bigg Boss 16, Weekend ka Vaar: Shalin Bhanot gives 'paltu' tag to Soundarya Sharma during a task

Salman Khan cheers the contestants by playing ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ song instead of the usual morning anthem. Everyone gets happy and surprised. He informs them that he will be their Bigg Boss for the day and keep an eye on them and their activities so they can’t escape him. He asks them to come to the activity area and tells them that there are various juices kept with the respective tags so the contestant can go and mix multiple tags if needed and give them to one other contestant to which the respective tags suit.

Everyone gets excited. He asks them to give an explanation as well. Sreejita is called by Gori, Sumbul calls Gori, Archana and Soundarya call each other and Salman comments that the kitchen queens are criticizing each other and can’t even stand each other. Stan calls Shalin, Priyanka and Nimrit call each other, and Shiv and Ankit call Shalin.